Dog attack leads to gunshot being fired in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – A dog attack led to a gunshot being fire in a Yarmouth neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Yarmouth Police tell Cape Wide News that at Approximately 1:45 PM, they received an E911 call for a shooting in the area of Chickadee Lane in West Yarmouth. Officers responded and discovered that a Yarmouth resident was walking in a wooded area at the end of Chickadee Lane with his dog. That dog was wearing an electronic dog collar but no leash. The homeowner on Chickadee Lane had let their dog outside also without a leash. At some point the dog on Chickadee heard the other dog in the woods and left the property and ultimately attacked the other dog.

The owner of the other dog attempted to separate the two dogs but was unable to do so. Police say he is a registered gun owner in Massachusetts and took out his firearm that he was carrying on his person and fired 1 shot into a nearby tree in an attempt to frighten the dog so it would release his dog and stop the attack. Unfortunately, that did not work. The dog owners on Chickadee Ln at this point heard the disturbance and gun shot and ran out to the woods and were able to separate their dog and hold it until a leash was brought to the scene.

The dog that was attacked was transported to an area Veterinarian clinic for non-fatal injuries sustained during the attack.

Both dog owners are co-operating with Animal Control and Law Enforcement. The dog that left its property on Chickadee Ln and attacked the other dogs in the woods has been placed into a 10-day quarantine by Animal Control Officers per Massachusetts State Law.