MASHPEE – Mashpee Police Department and Mashpee FD were called to the scene of a down power line in the area of Great Neck Road South and Ockway Bay Road. Firefighters had to await Eversource to de-energize the line before extinguishing the grass fire. Please avoid the area as traffic is down to one lane. Expect power outages in South Mashpee. Eversource’s Outage Map is showing 463 customers without power.
Downed power line sparks grass fire, knocks out power to 463 customers in Mashpee
July 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
