FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to search for a reported missing boater late Wednesday afternoon. The call came in sometime after 5 PM for a sunfish with a broken mast and taking on water in the area of Nye’s Neck off Westwood Road. The Coast Guard and the Buzzard’s Bay Marine Task Force were alerted.

Shortly after 5:30 PM, the boater was located on top of his submerged vessel clinging to a buoy. The Coast Guard rescued the man who was cold and wet but declined any medical treatement.