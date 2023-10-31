WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly overturned in West Barnstable about 10:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by Iyannough Road (Route 132). The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated by EMTs. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver able to self-extricate after rollover crash in West Barnstable
October 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
