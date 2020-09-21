Driver airlifted after vehicle strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills knocking out power in the area

MARSTONS MILLS – A vehicle struck a utility pole in front of 240 River Road in Marstons Mills before rolling on its side around 1 AM Monday. The driver reportedly suffered significant facial trauma and and was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield to meet a MedFlight helicopter. The pole was snapped and primary wires came down. Eversource was still reporting 161 customers without power as of 8 AM. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.