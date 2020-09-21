You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver airlifted after vehicle strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills knocking out power in the area

Driver airlifted after vehicle strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills knocking out power in the area

September 21, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – A vehicle struck a utility pole in front of 240 River Road in Marstons Mills before rolling on its side around 1 AM Monday. The driver reportedly suffered significant facial trauma and and was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield to meet a MedFlight helicopter. The pole was snapped and primary wires came down. Eversource was still reporting 161 customers without power as of 8 AM. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

