Driver cited after Mercedes crashes into woods in Oak Bluffs



OAK BLUFFS – Monday night at 10:15 p.m., Oak Bluffs and Edgartown Police officers, along with Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS personnel responded to a one car motor vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road and Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs.

On arrival, officers determined a Mercedes sedan drove through the stop sign at the end of County Road without stopping. It then traveled across Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road and into the woods where it struck a large sign and trees before it came to a stop. The two occupants reported they were not injured.

As a result of this incident, the 23-year-old male operator is being summonsed to the Edgartown District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, and Speeding.

Photo by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN