Driver critically injured in early morning crash in Sandwich

October 1, 2023

SANDWICH – A driver was critically injured in an early morning crash in Sandwich. It happened about 3:30 AM on Route 130 at Dogwood Drive when a vehicle crashed into the woods. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into how the crash occurred.

