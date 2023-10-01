SANDWICH – A driver was critically injured in an early morning crash in Sandwich. It happened about 3:30 AM on Route 130 at Dogwood Drive when a vehicle crashed into the woods. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into how the crash occurred.
Driver critically injured in early morning crash in Sandwich
October 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
