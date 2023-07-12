BOURNE – A car struck a tree and caught fire in Bourne late Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Bournedale Road near Glacier Way about 10:50 PM Tuesday. The driver was able to get out of the car and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver escapes after car catches fire after striking tree in Bourne
July 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
