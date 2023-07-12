You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes after car catches fire after striking tree in Bourne

Driver escapes after car catches fire after striking tree in Bourne

July 12, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A car struck a tree and caught fire in Bourne late Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Bournedale Road near Glacier Way about 10:50 PM Tuesday. The driver was able to get out of the car and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

