Driver escapes injury after car strikes tree on Route 6 in Barnstable

July 11, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Route 6 in Barnstable. The crash happened about 12:30 PM westbound before Route 132 (Exit 68). Traffic delays were possible while the vehicle was towed out. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

