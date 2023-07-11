BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Route 6 in Barnstable. The crash happened about 12:30 PM westbound before Route 132 (Exit 68). Traffic delays were possible while the vehicle was towed out. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver escapes injury after car strikes tree on Route 6 in Barnstable
July 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Recognizes Hurricane Preparedness Week
- Local Towns Receive State Grants for IT Infrastructure
- Date Set for Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen
- First West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Found
- Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
- Falmouth Approves $180k for Falmouth Affordable Housing Project
- Bourne Officials Seeking More Thoughts on Library Plan
- Children’s Trust Awards Falmouth Resident with Trust Faces of Prevention Award
- Cape Cod Chapter Military Officers Association of America to Dissolve
- US Added 209,000 Jobs in June Amid Economy’s Resilience
- Elder Services to give Coupons for Farmers Markets
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Finalizing COVID Relief Allocation
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Author Kristan Higgins and “A Little Ray of Sunshine,” a Story of Motherhood on Cape