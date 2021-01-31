WELLFLEET – A driver escaped injury after their Honda CR-V apparently slid off road into a tree. The crash happened about 9;30 AM on Long Pond Road near Main Street. Wellfleet Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.
Driver escapes injury after SUV slides off road into tree in Wellfleet
January 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
