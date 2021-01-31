You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes injury after SUV slides off road into tree in Wellfleet

Driver escapes injury after SUV slides off road into tree in Wellfleet

January 31, 2021

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A driver escaped injury after their Honda CR-V apparently slid off road into a tree. The crash happened about 9;30 AM on Long Pond Road near Main Street. Wellfleet Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 