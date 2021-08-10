SANDWICH – A driver escaped injury after a scary scene in Sandwich just before 10 AM Tuesday. A tree reportedly fell on the vehicle on Old County Road near Armstrong Farm Road. EMTs evaluated the driver who declined to go to the hospital. A Sandwich DPW crew was called to clear the tree. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver escapes injury after tree comes down on car in Sandwich
August 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
