You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes injury after tree comes down on car in Sandwich

Driver escapes injury after tree comes down on car in Sandwich

August 10, 2021

SANDWICH – A driver escaped injury after a scary scene in Sandwich just before 10 AM Tuesday. A tree reportedly fell on the vehicle on Old County Road near Armstrong Farm Road. EMTs evaluated the driver who declined to go to the hospital. A Sandwich DPW crew was called to clear the tree. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 