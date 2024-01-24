You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes injury after vehicle overturns in Harwich

Driver escapes injury after vehicle overturns in Harwich

January 24, 2024

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A vehicle rolled on its side in Harwich shortly after midnight Wednesday. The crash happened on Church Street near Queen Anne Road. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

