Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle rolls on roof in Falmouth

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle rolls on roof in Falmouth

March 24, 2024

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – A driver was evaluated after their vehicle rolled onto its roof in Falmouth. It happened about 5:40 AM Sunday on Main Street near Nye Road. Traffic was detoured until the vehicle could be towed. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

