ORLEANS – A driver had to be extricated after their vehicle struck a utility pole in Orleans. The crash happened sometime around 9 PM on Route 6A by Windmill Liquors. The victim reportedly escaped serious injury. Orleans Police are investigating the crash.
Driver extricated after car vs pole crash in Orleans
July 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
