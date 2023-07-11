You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after car vs pole crash in Orleans

Driver extricated after car vs pole crash in Orleans

July 10, 2023

ORLEANS – A driver had to be extricated after their vehicle struck a utility pole in Orleans. The crash happened sometime around 9 PM on Route 6A by Windmill Liquors. The victim reportedly escaped serious injury. Orleans Police are investigating the crash.

