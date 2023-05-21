You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after pickup overturns in Marstons Mills

May 21, 2023

MARSTONS MILLS – A driver had to be extricated after their pickup truck rolled on its side. The crash happened on Route 149 just north of the Race Lane roundabout about 10:15 PM Saturday evening. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Barnstable Police are investigating if rainfall at the time may have been a factor in the crash.

