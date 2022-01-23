You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after pickup strikes tree in Harwich

Driver extricated after pickup strikes tree in Harwich

January 23, 2022

HARWICH – Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a pickup truck that struck a tree in Harwich. The crash happened about 12:30 PM Sunday on Route 137 by the Lighthouse Charter School. A utility pole was also damaged in the crash. Once freed, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 