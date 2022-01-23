HARWICH – Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a pickup truck that struck a tree in Harwich. The crash happened about 12:30 PM Sunday on Route 137 by the Lighthouse Charter School. A utility pole was also damaged in the crash. Once freed, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Driver extricated after pickup strikes tree in Harwich
January 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
