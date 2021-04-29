ORLEANS – Firefighters had to help to extricate the driver of a vehicle that struck a tree and rolled on its side in Orleans. The crash happened sometime before 7;30 AM Thursday on Harwich Road (Route 39) near Lowell Drive. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Orleans
April 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
