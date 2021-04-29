You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after rollover crash in Orleans

Driver extricated after rollover crash in Orleans

April 29, 2021

ORLEANS – Firefighters had to help to extricate the driver of a vehicle that struck a tree and rolled on its side in Orleans. The crash happened sometime before 7;30 AM Thursday on Harwich Road (Route 39) near Lowell Drive. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

