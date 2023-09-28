You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated and airlifted after car vs pole crash in Harwich

September 28, 2023

HARWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Harwich shortly before 7:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Queen Anne Road at Main Street. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The driver was then transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Eversource was called to check the pole. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

