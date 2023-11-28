FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver from a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth sometime before 5:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Boxberry Hill Rd. At least two ambulances were called to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Driver has to be extricated after crash in Falmouth
November 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
