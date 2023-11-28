You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver has to be extricated after crash in Falmouth

Driver has to be extricated after crash in Falmouth

November 28, 2023

FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver from a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth sometime before 5:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Boxberry Hill Rd. At least two ambulances were called to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

