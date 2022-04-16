Driver killed in early morning rollover crash in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at 1:41 AM at 695 South Main Street in Centerville. Car 321, Engine 306 and Ambulance 326 responded. Upon arrival crews found a single vehicle on its side with one patient inside. The crash involved multiple utility poles, with the vehicle ending up off the roadway.

Crews used hydraulic extrication equipment to remove the patient from the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department.