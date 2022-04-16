You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver killed in early morning rollover crash in Centerville

Driver killed in early morning rollover crash in Centerville

April 16, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission)

CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at 1:41 AM at 695 South Main Street in Centerville. Car 321, Engine 306 and Ambulance 326 responded. Upon arrival crews found a single vehicle on its side with one patient inside. The crash involved multiple utility poles, with the vehicle ending up off the roadway.

Crews used hydraulic extrication equipment to remove the patient from the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 