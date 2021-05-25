BOURNE – Bourne Police report that at approximately 1:29 AM Tuesday, they received a call reporting a vehicle on fire in front of 330 Old Plymouth Road, possibly involved in a crash into a tree. Bourne Police and Fire responded to the scene to find the vehicle with severe front end damage fully engulfed in fire up against a tree. The Bourne Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire revealing a lone occupant driver that was pronounced deceased. The vehicle, a gray 2008 Hyundai Elantra, is owned by a resident of Sagamore Beach; however, the operator has not yet been positively identified. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ocean Pines Drive and Old Plymouth Road. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) is investigating the accident. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Driver killed in fiery early morning crash in Bourne
May 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
