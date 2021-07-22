MARSTONS MILLS – A driver was reportedly arrested for operating under the influence of liquor after an early morning rollover crash. The vehicle reported struck a wall and ended up on its roof at the roundabout at Route 149 & Race Lane. The man was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody. He was expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court later Thursday morning.
Driver reportedly charged with OUI after early morning rollover crash in Marstons Mills
July 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Says Getting Vaccinated “Gigantically Important”
- Report: Many Boats Fail to Brake for Endangered Whales
- Cape Cod Hospital Expands Pediatric Care
- Rare ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Cases are Causing Alarm, Confusion
- Barnstable County Commissioners Monitoring COVID Outbreaks
- Home Repair Grants Available in Dennis, Brewster, and Wellfleet
- Homeless Prevention Council Begins Backpack Program
- State Urges Fishing Industry to Apply for $24M in Virus Aid
- Infrastructure Bill Fails First Vote; Senate to Try Again
- State Awards $7.5M in Grants to Improve Child Care Sites
- East Coast Bird Illness Worries MassWildlife Officials
- Baker Pushes for $2.9 Billion in COVID Relief
- Cape Cod Organizations Selected for ‘Healthy Summer Jobs’ Funding