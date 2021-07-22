You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver reportedly charged with OUI after early morning rollover crash in Marstons Mills

Driver reportedly charged with OUI after early morning rollover crash in Marstons Mills

July 22, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – A driver was reportedly arrested for operating under the influence of liquor after an early morning rollover crash. The vehicle reported struck a wall and ended up on its roof at the roundabout  at Route 149 & Race Lane. The man was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody. He was expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court later Thursday morning.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 