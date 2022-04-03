Driver seriously injured after car vs tree in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A driver was seriously injured after a car struck a tree in West Barnstable sometime after 5 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Prospect Street (Route 149) at Popple Bottom Road. Rescuers requested a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Ella F. Hoxie School in Bourne to fly the victim to a trauma center. Route 149 was closed between Osterville/West Barnstable Road and Race Lane until the scene could be cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.