WEST BARNSTABLE – A driver was seriously injured after a car struck a tree in West Barnstable sometime after 5 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Prospect Street (Route 149) at Popple Bottom Road. Rescuers requested a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Ella F. Hoxie School in Bourne to fly the victim to a trauma center. Route 149 was closed between Osterville/West Barnstable Road and Race Lane until the scene could be cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver seriously injured after car vs tree in West Barnstable
April 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
