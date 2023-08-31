WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a car crashed into the woods. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound near Route 149 (Exit 65) shortly after 5 PM Thursday. The driver’s injuries were reported to be serious but not life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused the left lane to be closed leading to traffic delays.
Driver seriously injured after crashes into woods on Route 6 in West Barnstable
August 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
