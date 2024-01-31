HARWICH – A driver was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash sometime after 6 PM Wednesday. The crash happened in the 500 block of Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124). The victim was reportedly ejected from te vehicle that crashed unto the woods. A Medflight helicopter was requested to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are investigating the crash.
Driver seriously injured in Harwich crash
January 31, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
