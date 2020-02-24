Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle rolled over on Route 6 in West Barnstable Monday morning. The crash happened sometime after 6:30 AM westbound just past Exit 6. State Troopers were reportedly able to free the victim. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Cape Cod Community College to fly the victim to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by State Police. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area.