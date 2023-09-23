You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver transported to hospital after car vs pole crash in Wellfleet

Driver transported to hospital after car vs pole crash in Wellfleet

September 23, 2023

WELLFLEET – A car reportedly struck a utility pole in Wellfleet sometime around 4 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Gull Pond Road between Old Kings Highway and School House Hill Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

