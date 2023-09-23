WELLFLEET – A car reportedly struck a utility pole in Wellfleet sometime around 4 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Gull Pond Road between Old Kings Highway and School House Hill Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver transported to hospital after car vs pole crash in Wellfleet
September 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
