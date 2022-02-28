You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver uninjured after SUV hits utility pole, rolls over

Driver uninjured after SUV hits utility pole, rolls over

February 28, 2022

Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

HARWICH – A full size Chevy Tahoe appeared to have struck a utility pole before overturning in Harwich. The crash happened on Long Road just after 5:30 PM. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was treated and released at the scene. 150 Eversource customers lost power due tot he crash. Utility crews were called to replace the pole. The collision is under investigation by Harwich Police

