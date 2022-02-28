HARWICH – A full size Chevy Tahoe appeared to have struck a utility pole before overturning in Harwich. The crash happened on Long Road just after 5:30 PM. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was treated and released at the scene. 150 Eversource customers lost power due tot he crash. Utility crews were called to replace the pole. The collision is under investigation by Harwich Police
Driver uninjured after SUV hits utility pole, rolls over
February 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UN Says 102 Civilians Killed in Ukraine So Far
- Better Business Bureau Offers Guidance On Responsibly Donating To Ukraine Aid Efforts
- Barnstable Youth Commission To Hold Sixth Annual Youth Job Fair In Hyannis
- Town Of Sandwich Accepting Proposals For Purchase Of Historic Deacon Eldred House
- Cape Cod Commission Highlights Equity Amid Internet Access Talks
- Truro Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Firearms
- DA Candidate Higgins Would Support Police with Drug Investigations
- Eastham Names Architects for T-Time Property Project
- Wellfleet Plastic Beverage Bottle Ban Not Moving Forward
- New England Aquarium Seeks Applicants for Fellowship
- Latest MassDOT Grant Funding Round Focuses on Speed Management
- J&J, Distributors Finalize $26B Landmark Opioid Settlement
- Orleans Unveiling New Town Website