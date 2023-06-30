DSS investigating mother after child left in hot car in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Friday at approximately 3:52 PM, Falmouth Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to TJ Maxx at 137 Teaticket Highway for a report of a toddler in a car seat left unattended in a vehicle.

When emergency personnel arrived they located the child unattended in an SUV with the engine off. At this time, the temperature was 78 degrees with full sun. No parent was in the vicinity and an officer was forced to utilize a window break to gain access to the child. The child was evaluated by FFRD and the mother was located inside the store approximately 5 minutes later.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and criminal charges will be pending.

The FPD asks the public to review the information in the graphic below and remember never to leave children unattended in vehicles:

