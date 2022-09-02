You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dukes County tele-communicator assists with baby delivery

September 2, 2022


AQUINNAH – The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to congratulate the parents of a newly born baby in Aquinnah, who greeted the world on September 1 while parents were on the phone with Dukes County Sheriff’s Tele-Communicator James Grillo! Dispatcher Grillo received a 911 call for a woman in labor just before midnight on September 1, and used his training to guide the laboring mother and father-to-be through the delivery process. Baby and Mother were safely transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by Tri-Town Ambulance, with Aquinnah Police assisting. Congratulations to the family from the entire Dukes County Sheriff’s Tele-Communications team!

