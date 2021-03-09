You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck fire causes slowdowns on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Dump truck fire causes slowdowns on Route 6 in Wellfleet

March 9, 2021

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A dump truck caught fire in Wellfleet about noon Tuesday. Smoke poured from the bed of the truck as firefighters arrived at the scene just off Route 6 by Way 112. The driver was not injured. Traffic was being slowed down in the area. Fire officials called for another dump truck and an excavator so the material could be pulled apart ad completely extinguished.

