Dump truck rollover closes Route 28 in Bourne

April 29, 2021

Dana Harding/CWN

BOURNE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Bourne Thursday morning. A dump truck reportedly collided with a car and then rolled on its side on Route 28 northbound before the Otis Rotary. A load of asphalt spilled from the truck forcing the closure of the rotary along with Route 28 north between Route 151 and the rotary. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were reported to be serious but not life-threatening. The collision is under investigation by the Mass State Police truck team.

