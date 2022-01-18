You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Early morning fire breaks out in Yarmouth

January 18, 2022

YARMOUTH – Fire broke out in a duplex in Yarmouth shortly after 3 AM Tuesday. Firefighters responded to 12 Rosemary Lane to find smoke in the building. A fire was discovered in the basement and extinguished. No injuries were reported. Hyannis Firefighters assisted at the scene while other mutual aid covered the Yarmouth stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

