YARMOUTH – Fire broke out in a duplex in Yarmouth shortly after 3 AM Tuesday. Firefighters responded to 12 Rosemary Lane to find smoke in the building. A fire was discovered in the basement and extinguished. No injuries were reported. Hyannis Firefighters assisted at the scene while other mutual aid covered the Yarmouth stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Early morning fire breaks out in Yarmouth
January 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
