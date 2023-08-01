EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: At approximately 7:30 AM, the Eastham Police Department received a call of a vehicle striking a duck while it was attempting to cross Route 6 in the area of Salt Pond. Responding Eastham Police Officers arrived on location and found that the mother duck had been killed after being struck, but there were several ducklings running around in the roadway. After an approximately 45 minute effort, Sergeant Plante, Detective Burnham, and Officer Wagner were able safely to round up all of the ducklings and transport them to Wild Care for proper care.
Eastham Police able to save ducklings after mother duck struck and killed
August 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
