EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: If you heard an explosion in the area of Old Orchard Road Tuesday afternoon, there is no need for alarm. A volatile liquid was located in Eastham, secured by the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and safely detonated at the transfer station. The liquid was not related to any criminal or suspicious activity and there is no threat to the public.
Eastham Police say no cause for alarm after volatile liquid safely detonated
November 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
