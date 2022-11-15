You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham Police say no cause for alarm after volatile liquid safely detonated

November 15, 2022


EASTHAMFrom Eastham Police: If you heard an explosion in the area of Old Orchard Road Tuesday afternoon, there is no need for alarm. A volatile liquid was located in Eastham, secured by the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and safely detonated at the transfer station. The liquid was not related to any criminal or suspicious activity and there is no threat to the public.

