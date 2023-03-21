Edgartown man facing drug and motor vehicle charges

OAK BLUFFS – On Friday, March 17th, 2023, just before midnight, OBPD officers initiated a motor vehicle stop on Beach Road in the Town of Oak Bluffs. As a result of the stop and subsequent investigation, Maycon Rodrigues Carletti of Edgartown was placed under arrest for the following:

1) Possession of a class B substance (cocaine) with the intent to distribute

2) Distribution of a class C substance (psilocybin mushrooms)

3) Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

4) Defective Equipment

Individual baggies of cocaine and $2,800 cash was located in the vehicle and seized by officers during the investigation.

PRIOR ARREST:

Mr. Carletti was arrested by OBPD on May 15th, 2022, for possession of a class B substance (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of a class C substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a class E substance, possession of ammunition without an FID card, operating after license suspension (subsequent offense), and resisting arrest. That case is open and pending in the Edgartown District Court.

Mr. Carletti was arraigned on his new charges this morning. His bail was set at $800.

All defendants are deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.