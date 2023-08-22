You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Edgartown Police seek person of interest

Edgartown Police seek person of interest

August 22, 2023


EDGARTOWN – The Edgartown Police Department is looking to identify this individual. If you have any information about this person, please call (508) 627-4343. He allegedly swapped a price tag on a skim board at the Boneyard.

