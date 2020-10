EDGARTOWN – The Edgartown Police is seeking assistance in locating missing person Antonio Rodrigues Daniel.

Daniel is a white male, 30 years old, 5’7″ and 155 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this person, please contact the Edgartown Police Department at (508) 627-4343, email crimetips@edgartown-ma.us, or text a tip to 774-310-1190.