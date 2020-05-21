BOURNE – An elderly woman was airlifted after reportedly falling down a flight of stairs in Bourne around 9 PM Wednesday evening. Rescuers took the victim from a residence off Clay Pond Road to the State Police barracks to meet the helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Elderly woman airlifted after fall down flight of stairs in Bourne
May 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 2 More COVID-19 Deaths on Cape, Statewide Total Passes 6,000 Mark
- NHA’s Moby Dick Program Goes Digital
- Hot Dogs for Heroes Event to be Held Thursday in Sandwich
- Steamship Authority Receives $12 Million in Federal Funds Before Stoppage in Service
- Cape Cod Healthcare Resuming Clinical Care Services
- Massachusetts For-Hire Fishing Industry to Reopen in Days
- Steamship Authority Nantucket Terminal Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Cape Cod Task Force Discusses Reopening Plans
- Barnstable Transfer Station Reopening Recycling Area Next Week
- Dennis Animal Control Cancels Annual Rabies Clinic
- Attorney General Offering Utility and Telecom Bill Advisories
- Fall River Diocese Churches Reopening Next Weekend
- Congressman Keating Voices Support for Heroes Act