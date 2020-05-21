You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Elderly woman airlifted after fall down flight of stairs in Bourne

Elderly woman airlifted after fall down flight of stairs in Bourne

May 20, 2020

BOURNE – An elderly woman was airlifted after reportedly falling down a flight of stairs in Bourne around 9 PM Wednesday evening. Rescuers took the victim from a residence off Clay Pond Road to the State Police barracks to meet the helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

