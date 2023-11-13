You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical issues knock out power to 735 customers in Provincetown

Electrical issues knock out power to 735 customers in Provincetown

November 13, 2023

Pilgrim Monument Webcam/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – Two separate electrical issues caused 735 Eversource customers to lose power in Provincetown sometime after 1 PM Monday. According to reports, a primary wire came down on Bradford Street in the area of the town hall (photo). A utility pole fire was also reported on Route 6 at Shankpainter Road. Traffic was being detoured around both scenes. Eversource line crews were working to fix the problem.

