PROVINCETOWN – Two separate electrical issues caused 735 Eversource customers to lose power in Provincetown sometime after 1 PM Monday. According to reports, a primary wire came down on Bradford Street in the area of the town hall (photo). A utility pole fire was also reported on Route 6 at Shankpainter Road. Traffic was being detoured around both scenes. Eversource line crews were working to fix the problem.
Electrical issues knock out power to 735 customers in Provincetown
November 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- JFK Museum Honors Sixtieth Anniversary Of President’s Passing With Special Event Slate
- $5 Million Firefighter Safety Grant Opportunity Announced
- New Koppel Center Providing Multitude of Services
- Orleans Offering Visitor Information Building
- Barnstable County Focused on Affordable Housing Initiatives
- Falmouth Woman Mistakenly Delivered $20k in Scratch Tickets
- Cape Symphony Warns of Third-Party Fraudulent Ticket Sellers
- Mashpee Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing of Father
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: New Center for APCC Boosting Conservation on Cape
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Thanksgiving with the Family Table Collaborative
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Top Grade In Nonprofit’s National Safety Metric
- Cape Symphony To Perform Works Of Mozart
- Town Services Closed for Veterans Day