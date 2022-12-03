Electrical issues reported in Hyannis affecting Cape Cod Mall and other areas after stormy weather brings down power lines

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Cape Cod Mall around 5:30 PM Saturday after reports of burning electrical odor. According to reports some stores appeared to only have half power. As of 6 PM Eversource was showing an outage affecting 1,000 customers in Hyannis. It was not immediately clear if the weather was to blame for the issues. Firefighters responded to the Mall a second time around 6:30 PM.sometime before 7 PM, the outages was reduced to 620 customers. By 7:30 PM all power was restored. Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Reid tells Cape Wide News that “At about 6 PM, during high winds and rain power lines came down and there was an outage at the Cape Cod Mall. Repairs were made to the electrical system and power was restored in under one hour.”