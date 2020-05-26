Environmental Police cite fishermen for over the limit catches, unlicensed fishing in Buzzards Bay



BOURNE – Mass Environmental Police report that on the evening of Monday, May 25, 2020, an officer underway on a marked patrol boat in Buzzards Bay observed four individuals fishing from a recreational vessel off of the Stony Point Dike. The Officer pulled alongside the vessel and inquired about their catch. A cursory inspection of multiple coolers and plastic bags indicated over the limit possession. Further inspection found the individuals to be in possession of 225 scup and 15 Black Sea Bass. Of the four onboard, only one possessed a valid fishing license. Recreational possession limits allow for up to 30 scup (9-inches in length or greater) and up to 5 black sea bass (15-inches in length or greater). Subsequently, 195 illegally possessed scup and 10 illegally possessed black sea bass were seized and all parties were issued citations for multiple violations. The seized catch was donated to the Wampanoag Tribal Food Pantry.