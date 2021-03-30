Exclusive: Gina Giovangelo in trouble with the law again

HYANNIS – A former Cape Cod woman convicted in a deadly 2010 hit and run crash in Hyannis is in trouble with the law again. Gina Lynn Giovangelo was arrested following a traffic stop in Hyannis early last Wednesday morning.

According to a Barnstable Police report, Officer John Gardiner observed a white Lexus operating on Charles Street just after midnight. Gardiner writes that the vehicle’s plate lights were out and a computer check showed the vehicle did not have a valid inspection sticker so he initiated a stop. Officer Gardiner said the driver became argumentative and uncooperative and refused to identify herself.

Officer O’Melia arrived and recognized Giovangelo from prior interaction. Giovangelo then allegedly stated “I have a gun in my pants. I am going to shoot and kill all of you.” The report indicates as Giovangelo was ordered to exit the vehicle she attempted to conceal a hypodermic needle. Because of the statements, the officer planned to summons Giovangelo for the motor vehicle charges and she was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

About two hours later, officers were called to the hospital where Giovangelo was reportedly causing a disturbance. Giovangelo was advised she was being placed under arrest but she began to thrash her legs and refuse to obey commands to stop resisting according to the report. After being advised she would be tased, she continued to resist and was then tased by Ofc. O’Melia.

Officer Gardiner wrote the emergency room incident caught the attention of nearly all employees and patients present many of whom were alarmed. Giovangelo, who now shows a New Bedford address, was charged with operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender, failing to identify self to police, disorderly conduct (subsequent offense), intimidating a witness, threat to commit a crime (murder), uninspected vehicle and defective equipment. Bail was set at $2,540.

Giovangelo was convicted in a May 2010 deadly hit & run crash in Hyannis. Lillian White who was crossing North Street in a motorized wheelchair was hit and pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. Giovangelo fled the scene but was later captured in Yarmouth. While waiting for arraignment at Barnstable District Court, Giovangelo left the court touching off a manhunt. She was later captured hiding at a motel in Wareham. The photo below shows her arrival back at the Barnstable Police station.

On August 3, 2018, motor vehicle stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by Giovangelo. She provided false identifying information to the officer, who released her with a warning. Her true identity was later discerned, when a relative reported that Giovangelo had provided her name when she was pulled over. Giovangelo was convicted in this case and sentenced to 2 years and one day in the state prison on the indictment for Witness Intimidation and 2 years in the house of correction, to run concurrent, on the indictment for Operating a Motor Vehicle after License Suspended for Motor Vehicle Homicide.