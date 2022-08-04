Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis





HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.

Collins was charged with Trafficking fentanyl and Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act; along with 3 active warrants to include one for firearms charges. Collins was ordered held on probation detention as well as $15,000 bail on the new charges.

Cugno was charged with Trafficking fentanyl, Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (Cocaine), and Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. Cugno was held on $15,000 bail.

Rogers was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (subsequent offense), possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance (subsequent offense), Possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance (subsequent offense); along with 4 active warrants to include trafficking cocaine and assault and battery on a corrections officer. Rogers had previous bail revoked and was held on $10,000 bail on the new charges.

___________________

Rogers is no stranger to authorities. According to CWN archives, He was arrested in Yarmouth in 2008 and 2016 on cocaine charges-

CWN December 31st 2008:

On Wednesday at 1:03 AM, Yarmouth Police Patrol Officer Christopher Marino reportedly spotted two suspicious males at the Great Island Shopping Plaza on Route 28 in West Yarmouth.

Patrol Officer Marino was able to encounter one the males who allegedly made threatening gestures and was physically aggressive and non-compliant. Fellow Yarmouth Patrol Officers Justin Haire and Mary Gibney arrived and provided assistance and force protection.

A subsequent pat frisk of the subject revealed a large amount of white powdery substance in a clear plastic baggie in his front pants pocket.

The substance was field tested and proved positive as 14 grams of cocaine. The suspect, 25-year-old Taurian Rogers of West Yarmouth, was placed under arrest for possession of cocaine and transported to Yarmouth Police Headquarters. He was scheduled for arraignment in the Barnstable District Court this morning.The cocaine was seized and is being held as evidence.

CWN September 1st, 2016:

Yarmouth Police report that on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1:00 PM, Proactive Anti-Crime Unit (PACU) Officer Christopher VanNess was traveling westbound on Route 28 near Camp Street and observed a gray 2015 Dodge Charger with Colorado plates operating in excess of the posted speed limit of 30 MPH on Camp Street in West Yarmouth.

The Charger was paced at 45 MPH at which time PAC Officer Van Ness activated his cruiser emergency police blue lights to stop the vehicle. The vehicle slowed down and continued to roll for approximately 100 feet while the driver was observed leaning down while slowly rolling to a stop. The Charger finally stopped just beyond Buck Island Road onto a dirt shoulder.

Officer VanNess approached the Charger and recognized the driver to be Taurian Rogers who is well known to Officer VanNess and Cape Cod Law Enforcement—with over 90 previous criminal charges—and does not have an active driver’s license.

Yarmouth Police say Rogers was holding a cellular phone and taking the battery cover off the phone. He said he had to make a phone call as he was looking around. Officer VanNess told Rogers to step out of the vehicle and attempted to open the driver’s door which was locked. Rogers stated something to the effect of, “I’ve got to go, I can’t go back!” and put the Charger in gear and sped off.

The Charger sped down Camp Street and Officer VanNess followed the Charger with his cruiser emergency blue police lights and siren activated. Rogers refused to pull over. The Charger eventually turned down Jefferson Avenue and then Adams Road.

Police say The Charger then suddenly stopped and Rogers jumped from the vehicle. As he ran, Rogers was actively attempting to destroy his phone, specifically he was pulling the phone’s battery out and was trying to break the SIM card in half.

Rogers was eventually stopped and ordered to the ground. He continued to disobey police commands and continued pulling his phone apart. He finally put his hands in the air and was directed to the ground and the SIM card was taken from his grasp.

Officer VanNess and Rogers fought on the ground while Rogers was reportedly attempting to reach for the SIM card on the ground near his side. His resistance was overcome and he was able to be placed under arrest. He was subsequently transported to Yarmouth Police Department Headquarters by one of the backup units that arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

It was soon learned that Rogers had an active default warrant out of Barnstable District Court for Possessing Class B Cocaine subsequent offense, Use without Authority, and Operating with a Revoked License. Rogers still has a revoked driver’s license.

Prior to conducting an inventory of the vehicle before it was towed by Silver Cloud Towing, a clear knotted plastic bag was observed on the driver’s side floor board of the Charger. The bag contained several smaller corner cut knotted baggies containing white powder. This white substance verified to be cocaine by a TruNarc Infrared Spectrometer.

The Charger was rented from an Enterprise Vehicle office in New Bedford, MA by a female from Mashpee who was the only person allowed to operate the Charger.

Rogers had a total of $286.00 dollars in cash which is believed to be the proceeds from illegal narcotics sales; as well as two cell phones. It is not uncommon for those involved in the illegal distribution of narcotics to have several cell phones.

All items were seized and the investigation is active and ongoing

Rogers is scheduled for arraignment in the Barnstable District Court today, September 1, 2016.