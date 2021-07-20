FALMOUTH – Three people were transported to Falmouth Hospital after a crash in Falmouth around 4:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Fresh Pond Road at Barrows Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Falmouth crash injures three
July 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
