Falmouth crash injures three

Falmouth crash injures three

July 20, 2021

FALMOUTH – Three people were transported to Falmouth Hospital after a crash in Falmouth around 4:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Fresh Pond Road at Barrows Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

