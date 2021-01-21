FALMOUTH – Quick work by Falmouth Firefighters kept a beach grass fire from spreading to a building. The call came in shortly before 8:30 PM on Chapoquoit Road at Bowerman’s Beach Club. The flames got close to the clubhouse but did not reach it. No injuries were reported.
Falmouth Firefighters able to keep grass fire from spreading to beach club building
January 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Facing Crush of Crises, Biden Will Take Helm as President
- DC on Lockdown and on Edge Before Biden’s Inauguration
- Trump Leaves White House, Says ‘It’s Been a Great Honor’
- On Day One, Biden to Undo Trump Policies on Climate, Virus
- Fenway Park Named as Next COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site
- Falmouth Community Television Offers Several Winter Classes
- State Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Forecast
- Local Foundation Donates $10,000 to Pair of Arts Organizations
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates National Mentoring Month
- Nantucket Selectmen Cancel July 4th Fireworks
- Massachusetts COVID-19 Recovery Bill Gets Final Approval
- Push to Prioritize Vaccine Access for Minority Communities
- Biden to Propose 8-year Citizenship Path for Immigrants