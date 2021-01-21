You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Firefighters able to keep grass fire from spreading to beach club building

Falmouth Firefighters able to keep grass fire from spreading to beach club building

January 20, 2021

FALMOUTH – Quick work by Falmouth Firefighters kept a beach grass fire from spreading to a building. The call came in shortly before 8:30 PM on Chapoquoit Road at Bowerman’s Beach Club. The flames got close to the clubhouse but did not reach it. No injuries were reported.

