FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire in Falmouth sometime after noon Monday. The shed on Martin Road was fully involved. Crews worked to quickly knock down the flames before they could spread beyond the shed. No injuries were reported.
Falmouth firefighters battle fully involved shed fire
December 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
