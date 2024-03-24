FALMOUTH – Quick work by Falmouth Firefighters kept a fully involved shed fire from spreading to a house. The call came in about 3:30 PM Sunday on Oyster Pond Road. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Falmouth firefighters battle to keep shed fire from spreading
March 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
