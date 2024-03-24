You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters battle to keep shed fire from spreading

Falmouth firefighters battle to keep shed fire from spreading

March 24, 2024

FALMOUTH – Quick work by Falmouth Firefighters kept a fully involved shed fire from spreading to a house. The call came in about 3:30 PM Sunday on Oyster Pond Road. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

