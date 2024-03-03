FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 10:30 AM Sunday. The fire at 142 North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) appeared to have started in an oven. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth firefighters called to kitchen fire
March 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
