Falmouth firefighters called to kitchen fire

March 3, 2024

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 10:30 AM Sunday. The fire at 142 North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) appeared to have started in an oven. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

