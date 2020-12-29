You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Firefighters douse small fire at local restaurant

December 29, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters in Falmouth were called to the Dynasty Buffet on Davis Straits (Route 28) sometime after 9:30 AM Tuesday. A small fire apparently sparked by an electrical problem had started on the outside of the building. The flames were knocked down before crews arrived but the area was wet down and the inside of the restaurant checked for any other fire. No injuries were reported.

